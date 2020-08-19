3 generations of Paducah police officers

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three generations of one family have served as officers with the Paducah Police Department.
In its history, the Paducah Police Department has seen several two-generation officers. Most recently, retired Sgt. Bruce Watson and his son, current Sergeant Travis Watson. However, it has never had three generations, until now.
Robert “Bob” Wentworth had no idea when he walked into the police chief’s office one day in 1965 that he would start a proud tradition of service that would last more than 50 years.
Bob’s two sons, Michael and Matthew, both proudly wore the PPD badge, and both have now retired.
It’s now Bob’s grandson, Mike’s son Jon, who puts the uniform on each day.
Bob, Mike and Jon sat down together to talk about what’s changed and what has stayed the same in policing in Paducah.
Bob served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked with a data processing computer at the Marine Corps’ supply in California. While there, he also started working as an auxiliary police officer.
Bob also met his first wife there, a woman from Burna, Ky., who was in California to teach school. She brought him to western Kentucky.
He said he walked into the Paducah Police Department with his paperwork showing he’d completed police training in California, and he walked out with a badge.
Bob’s grandson, Jon Wentworth, laughed.
“It took me, like, six months to get hired,” he said.
Things have changed.
“I had my own gun,” Bob said. “I had my other leather [belt, holster, etc.]. They didn’t give me a thing except a badge and collar pins. I had two uniforms. One I’d wear and the other would be at the dry cleaners.”
He had to take a criminal law class in Kentucky, but there was no basic training academy.
“He policed in a different time,” his son, Mike, said.
Bob carried a gun and a sap. He said there were still call boxes downtown that officers used to check in while walking a beat. There were radios in the cruisers, but no portables that the officers carried with them.
“The only ones who had walkie talkies to start with were the ones who walked Broadway,” Bob said.
He described them as large, box-like radios; a far cry from the small portables of today.
Bob was sent to FBI training in Quantico, Virginia to learn fingerprinting, and was one of the first fingerprint experts at the Paducah Police Department.
He may have helped end a string of break-ins perpetrated by a man who attacked several women in Paducah during the late 1980s. He recalled lifting a print from a soap box at the home of an 80-year-old rape victim.
“A beautiful fingerprint came up on that box, and I said, ‘Got him,‘” he said.
The print was sent to the FBI and they got a “hit.” The suspect was arrested and convicted, but never admitted any other attacks.
“I was good at it,” Bob said, smiling. “I’d do it again, I loved it. If Jon messes up, I’ll take his place.”
Bob retired as a sergeant on April 1, 1990. It was around that time his eldest son, Mike, took his first steps toward a law enforcement career.
He thought about the idea of law enforcement since he was in middle school, but his father encouraged him to take business classes. After high school graduation, Mike worked at the old Walmart on the south side.
“I knew my future wasn’t there,” he said.
In 1990, he started taking classes at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, working toward a degree in Police Administration and Management. In 1994, he got his first job in law enforcement as an officer with the Lancaster, Ky. Police Department. He made $5.12 an hour.
The basic training academy was 10 weeks long, and Mike got to commute because he lived so close.
He said he didn’t go home to Paducah because, “At that time in my life I wanted to prove I could do this on my own.”
After several months, Mike applied at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department. He started out there making $19,500, which was what the chief of police in Lancaster was making, he said.
He still wasn’t home yet.
Mike said through the years, various Paducah police officers talked to him about applying at the Paducah Police Department. He waited for his brother, Matt, to be hired in May 2001 before he started the hiring process.
“I was always pulled to Paducah because of the tradition,” he said.
On November 12, 2001, Mike hired on with the Paducah Police Department.
Technology had moved along.
“In the late ’90s, they started throwing these MDTs [Mobile Data Terminals] in [the cars],” Mike said. “Reports were still handwritten, but we would get calls on there.”
Before retiring in March 2014, Mike also saw the introduction of in-car cameras in police cruisers, the issuance of less lethal devices like Tasers to all officers and the common use of cell phones.
It was during the years he worked as a detective that he had an inquisitive son at home and he found he was often on the other side of interrogations.
“Jon started asking questions when I was a detective,” Mike said. “I thought he was too young, so I sugar-coated it, but he saw through that.”
Mike and his wife tried to steer Jon away from law enforcement, so he set his sights on physical therapy.
“Then I got to my first anatomy class and realized this was not what I wanted,” Jon said. “Not what I wanted at all.”
He worked as an electrician with his uncle for a time, but eventually he came to his parents and asked for their support.
“I grew up seeing what my dad did for the community and I saw how people appreciated him,” he said. “I wanted to be that guy who could help people, could change people’s’ lives, or attempt to. I knew it wasn’t all fun and games.”
On June 20, 2019, Jon was hired as a Paducah police officer.
As the three sat together in August 2020, an alert tone sounded on Jon’s portable radio. Three heads turned toward it, listening. Old habits die hard.
Some things change and some stay the same. The crimes are basically the same. Many of the names are the same.
“Dad dealt with the parents, I dealt with the kids, and Jon will deal with the grandkids,” Mike said. “Like any occupation, you grow up in it, that’s what you know. It’s almost like in your DNA.”
Jon’s academy training was 20 weeks, followed by a 15-week in-house police training officer program before he was sent out on the street by himself. He is better equipped than his grandfather could have ever imagined, with department-issued handgun, Taser, portable radio, bullet-resistant vest, body-worn camera, in-car camera, computer and more.
“You don’t know how good you’ve got it,” Bob told his grandson.
He said he never dreamed he would be the start of three generations of Paducah police officers.
“I always tried to present the right attitude. I never mistreated anybody in 20 years on the force,” he said. “You got one name to take with you in your life. No sense in screwing it up.”
One name, four officers, three generations. A legacy they’re proud of.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.