First Alert Wednesday Evening Outlook

Another very nice day in our region, thanks to an unusual jet stream pattern. Weather maps show a record-breaking heat dome over the west, with cooler northwest flow over the Midwest and a trough in eastern Canada. There is a also a weak upper low developing to our south which could play a role in our weather as we approach the weekend. The next 24 hours will remain unusually pleasant, although temps may inch up a degree or two by Thursday afternoon. By Friday and Saturday the weak upper low will be backing into the region…and spreading clouds and perhaps a few showers and thunderstorms from southeast to northwest. Showers look most likely in Ky and Tn.
As we get into Sunday and beyond….things will be evening out a bit….with the jet stream becoming more typical ‘west to east.’ Things will cool down in the west a bit but get warmer and more humid in our region. However….the current forecast shows temps and humidity levels next week climbing only to ‘normal’ levels for late August…with highs in the upper 80s and dew points near 70.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.