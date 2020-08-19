First Alert Wednesday Evening Outlook

Another very nice day in our region, thanks to an unusual jet stream pattern. Weather maps show a record-breaking heat dome over the west, with cooler northwest flow over the Midwest and a trough in eastern Canada. There is a also a weak upper low developing to our south which could play a role in our weather as we approach the weekend. The next 24 hours will remain unusually pleasant, although temps may inch up a degree or two by Thursday afternoon. By Friday and Saturday the weak upper low will be backing into the region…and spreading clouds and perhaps a few showers and thunderstorms from southeast to northwest. Showers look most likely in Ky and Tn.