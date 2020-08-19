Egyptian Health Department reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of five Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
One is from Saline County, another one is from Gallatin County, and three are from White County.
Saline County has had a total of 146 lab confirmed positives, including 3 deaths.
White County has had a total of 101 lab-confirmed positives.
Gallatin County has a total of 58 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
