2020 “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign set to begin soon

“Impaired driving is a year-round concern in Missouri, but the goal of this campaign is to help create public awareness to the dangers and consequences of driving while under the influence,” said Jon Nelson, chair of the Coalition. “We want all drivers to get home safely every day, and this campaign helps remind people their decisions matter. We would like for there to be no DWI arrests during this campaign, but the only way that happens is for everyone to make the right decisions.”