Cool and Quiet Morning

Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 60s. Thicker clouds remain over portions of Kentucky and Tennessee. This area will see more clouds through the afternoon and slight chances of an isolated shower. Majority of the Heartland will be mostly sunny with high temperatures ranging from in the low 80s.
Tonight, the low 60s and upper 50s take over. Dry conditions will stay dominant this week with the exception of our southeastern counties that have a few chances of rain Thursday night.
A weak system may bring some isolated showers/storms Friday into the weekend. It will also warm up back into the upper 80s and low 90s by next week with return of moisture.
-Lisa
