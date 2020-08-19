Carbondale to receive $1.5 million in grants for Evergreen Park

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale was awarded $1,245,541 in Rebuild Illinois Grants, by the Governor’s Office and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to make accessibility improvements at Evergreen Park and make upgrades.
The Rebuild Illinois Grants were awarded to communities to help jump-start capital improvement projects.
The funding will be used replace the bathrooms, pave of all roads and parking lots within the park, and add sidewalks to make the park more accessible.
“Investments aimed toward building modern infrastructure and fostering stronger and better-connected communities are at the center of our historic $45 billion capital plan,” said Governor Pritzker.
More than 250 applications were submitted, and only 17 communities received funding.
The work at Evergreen Park will begin within 90 days.
