Cape Girardeau movie theater manager shares reopening plan

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the summer blockbusters, but movies will be back on the big screen this week in Cape Girardeau.
After a 5-month long intermission, Marcus Theater will be back in business on Friday, August 21.
“There’s nothing like going to the movies,” said Kevin Dillion, Cape West Movie Theater general manager.
Starting Friday, you can do exactly that. Dillion said they have been busy cleaning as the reopening day is near.
“We have 15 sanitizing stations; we have a sanitizing crew that will be in the building throughout the day wiping everything down that people touch,” he said.
He said with social distancing markers on the floor and signs everywhere, they want to make you feel comfortable.
“We have a greeter at the front door who will be opening the door for you, so you don’t have to touch anything. Your tickets will not be torn anymore, we have a plexiglass where you will show your tickets,” he said.
To get those tickets Dillon says you can still buy them at the theater, but the safest way is through the Marcus Theater app or website.
“The hands free, there’s no touching for safety reason and we do recommend that. They can even order their food and concessions online,” said Dillion.
He said inside the auditorium they have a capacity limit at 50 percent and not all seats will be available.
“We have a checkerboard pattern so that way it keeps the social distancing to the six feet,” he said.
And after each use they will be wiped clean.
“Once those seats have been wiped and cleaned down there will be a new piece of tape put across the seat,” he said.
One eager movie goer was at the theater getting tickets.
“I haven’t been to see a movie since May, so I am going to see the movie Unhinged,” Laura Weller said.
Weller said she knows the risk is out there, but she is taking her own precautions
“I’m coming to the 1:30 show so I can avoid the crowd,” she said.
Dillion said he is excited to see everyone.
“We are very excited to have everybody back to the movies. I know it’s something people have been waiting for,” he said.
Dillion said for the first week they will show new movies and retro movies.
