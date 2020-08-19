Blunt announces $3M investment to expand broadband in Cape Girardeau Co.

”From distance learning to telehealth to simply being able to check in on family and friends, the COVID-19 pandemic has added even greater urgency to the need for rural broadband,” said Blunt. “About a third of Missourians in rural areas don’t have access to reliable, high speed internet. Expanding access to broadband will be vital as families, farmers, and small business owners move from the rescue phase to the recovery phase of this pandemic. This investment will get us one step closer to ending the digital divide as we continue efforts to bring broadband to every corner of our state.”