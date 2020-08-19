Blunt announces $3M investment to expand broadband in Cape Girardeau Co.

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt joined U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in announcing a nearly $3 million investment to expand rural broadband in Cape Girardeau County.
The funding was provided through the CARES Act, which included additional emergency funding for the ReConnect Program.
”From distance learning to telehealth to simply being able to check in on family and friends, the COVID-19 pandemic has added even greater urgency to the need for rural broadband,” said Blunt. “About a third of Missourians in rural areas don’t have access to reliable, high speed internet. Expanding access to broadband will be vital as families, farmers, and small business owners move from the rescue phase to the recovery phase of this pandemic. This investment will get us one step closer to ending the digital divide as we continue efforts to bring broadband to every corner of our state.”
The Blunt-backed CARES Act provided $100 million in emergency funding for the ReConnect Program to support the construction, improvement, or acquisition of facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas.
Over the past two years, Missouri has received more than $100 million in funding through the ReConnect Program.
