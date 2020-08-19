Bi-County Health Department reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 47 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Nine are in Franklin County, and 38 are in Williamson County.
To date, there have been a total of 656 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 269 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 8 deaths in Williamson County and 1 death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 330 have recovered in Williamson County and 134 have recovered in Franklin County.
