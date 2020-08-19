85 active cases in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported seven additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The diagnosed individuals include:
- one male under the age of 10
- one female under the age of 18
- one female in her 40s
- one male in his 40s
- one female in her 60s
- one female in her 80s
- one male in his 90s
There have been 246 COVID-19 cases in Perry County.
The summary of the confirmed cases are:
85 active cases
157 released from isolation
Four deaths
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.