85 active cases in Perry County, Ill.
By Jessica Ladd | August 19, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 4:18 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported seven additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The diagnosed individuals include:

  • one male under the age of 10
  • one female under the age of 18
  • one female in her 40s
  • one male in his 40s
  • one female in her 60s
  • one female in her 80s
  • one male in his 90s

There have been 246 COVID-19 cases in Perry County.

The summary of the confirmed cases are:

 85 active cases

 157 released from isolation

 Four deaths

