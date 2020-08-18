What you need to know Aug. 18

By Marsha Heller | August 18, 2020 at 3:38 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 3:38 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Aug. 18.

First Alert Weather

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will start off the day.

Highs will be in the low 80s.

Clouds will start to build during the afternoon.

Showers and storms are possible east of the Mississippi River in southern Illinois, western Kentucky and Tennessee. Severe weather is not expected.

Some showers could linger into Wednesday morning.

Most of the Heartland will be sunny and dry on Wednesday. Southeastern counties could have an isolated shower.

The rest of the week will be dry, except for portions of western Kentucky and Tennessee which could see and isolated shower by the end of the week.

Making headlines

Making headlines

  • An older New York couple proves that it is never too late to find love, even during a pandemic.
  • Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson is using new technology to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
  • Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals has been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns and current restrictions in place in the State of Illinois.
  • The Illinois Department of Public Health launched a new travel map to show residents the risk of potential exposure if traveling to other states.

