What you need to know Aug. 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will start off the day.
Highs will be in the low 80s.
Clouds will start to build during the afternoon.
Showers and storms are possible east of the Mississippi River in southern Illinois, western Kentucky and Tennessee. Severe weather is not expected.
Some showers could linger into Wednesday morning.
Most of the Heartland will be sunny and dry on Wednesday. Southeastern counties could have an isolated shower.
The rest of the week will be dry, except for portions of western Kentucky and Tennessee which could see and isolated shower by the end of the week.
- Carbondale Police are investigating a homicide after one person was shot killed Monday evening.
- Police in Pemiscot County are asking for the public’s help after a man is found dead in his Caruthersville apartment Sunday morning.
- A Malden, Mo. man is facing charges for shooting at a police officer and endangering the welfare of a child.
- Michelle Obama delivered a passionate condemnation of President Donald Trump during Monday’s opening night of the Democratic National Convention, declaring him “in over his head” and warning that the nation’s mounting crises would only get worse if he’s reelected over Joe Biden.
- Nearly 70 years after being declared missing in action, the life of a Korean War soldier was celebrated in southern Illinois.
- Universities nationwide are working to battle COVID-19 outbreak clusters discovered in dorms, a fraternity house and other student housing.
- SIUC students share their mixed feelings about returning to campus during the coronavirus pandemic.
- A federal judge blocked the Trump administration on Monday from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people.
- Nearly half of American teens who vape say they want to quit.
- An older New York couple proves that it is never too late to find love, even during a pandemic.
- Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson is using new technology to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
- Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals has been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns and current restrictions in place in the State of Illinois.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health launched a new travel map to show residents the risk of potential exposure if traveling to other states.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.