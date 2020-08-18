Tennessee reports 39 new virus-related deaths, 1,034 new cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported more than three dozen new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
With 39 new deaths, the state’s death toll is 1,426 since the start of the pandemic.
Tennessee also saw an increase of 1,034 cases, bringing the total to 135,778. Nearly 97,000 people have recovered from the virus.
There are currently 37,456 active cases in Tennessee, according to TDH data.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 89 new cases Tuesday. This is the first time the department has reported a case-increase less than three digits since June 21.
An additional six deaths were reported, bringing the county’s total to 334.
There have been over 25,300 coronavirus cases identified in Shelby County since mid-March. And that number is expected to continue increasing as schools reopen for the 2020-21 school year.
Some Mid-South schools have already reported exposures and cases in their first week of school. Health officials project a spike in cases is in store for the county in the weeks to come.
SCHD says 21,256 people have recovered from the virus in Shelby County.
