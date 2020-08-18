St. Francois Co. Health Center moves COVID-19 community status to ‘red'

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Francois County Health Center moved its COVID-19 community status to red on Tuesday, August 18.
The health center said the hospital is nearing capacity.
Under red, the health center’s guidance plan includes:
Individuals
- Vulnerable individuals - limit non-essential travel and stay at home
- General population - avoid social settings of more than 10 people, where physical distance isn’t practical, and limit nonessential travel
- Everyone - follow CDC guidelines on hygiene, social distancing, using face coverings and staying home if sick
Public places
- Visits to senior care facilities should be limited. Those who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene
- Large venues, such as sit down dining; movie theaters and sporting venues, can operate under strict prevention protocols
- Bars should be closed
- Gyms should adhere to strict sanitation protocols
- Schools and organized youth activities, like daycare or camp, that are currently closed should remain closed
According to the health center, these are strong recommendations, not mandates.
As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in the county, leaders at Parkland Health Center and the St. Francois County Health Center are asking the community to help slow the spread of the virus.
“We continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in our county, and we are concerned about the escalation we are seeing throughout our county and our region,” said Annette Schnabel, president of Parkland Health Center. “There are proven steps we can all take, and we need community support to reduce transmission to prevent a serious impact on our local health care resources. The increase is already having an impact on hospital admissions, and the rate at which we are seeing community spread is concerning in terms of our available resources.”
In the past week, they say they have seen an increase of nearly 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the rate of hospitalizations is rising as well.
“Masks are one of the most effective tools we have available to us to help slow the spread of the virus - particularly when used universally within a community setting. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me,” said Amber Elliott, St. Francois County Health Center director. “It will take our entire community working together to slow the spread of COVID-19. With the recent increase in cases in our county, we want to stress the importance of safety measures to ensure our local healthcare staff remain safe and able to provide the care our community members need. This includes wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and effective hand hygiene, and refraining from touching our faces.”
The health centers said it’s important to remember that a face mask is not a substitute for social distancing. You should stay 6 feet away from others while wearing a mask to help reduce community spread.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.