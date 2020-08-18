SoutheastHEALTH receives achievement award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH received the American Heart Association’s Get With the Guidelines Heart Failure Gold-Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The hospital was recognized for its commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
This is the second year Southeast has earned the award.
“Patient care and optimal outcomes are the number one priority and SoutheastHEALTH is dedicated to turning treatment guidelines into lifelines by implementing the American Heart Association’s GWTG initiatives,” said Ken Bateman, president and CEO.
The quality achievement measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies. Before being discharged from the hospital, patients also receive education on managing their heart failure and overall health.
This past year, the hospital has added a new, hybrid operating suite with technology to advance treatment options for the region’s critically ill heart patients, a new Heart and Vascular Pavilion designed for patient and family comfort and introduced to the region a transcatheter aortic valve replacement.
