Sikeston DPS warns of rental scam

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public safety warned its residents to be aware of a new rental scam that’s happening around town.
“As a city, we want the citizens to realize that we’re watching them to the best of our abilities to make sure they don’t get the opportunity to be scammed by these rental scammers,” said Director of Community Development Lorenzo Ware.
He explained how the city became aware of the problem.
“We’ve had several Facebook complaints that came to our attention,” he said. “Even to the level where the chief of police has put out a public response on our Facebook page addressing the situation.”
He said the scam mostly takes place over the internet.
“Evidently people are going through the process of renting out properties to individuals,” he said. “There is no background check done, people are sending them financial funds and then they find out that the people do not own the properties. So therefore, they are being scammed.”
He recommended that if you go online and find an apartment that you find attractive, the first thing you should do is drive during the daytime hours to make sure the area is safe.
“After that point, talk to a couple of the neighbors and then research who the landlord is and proceed from there,” he continued.
He said the scam is a community problem, and they’ll publish a free list of registered landlords as a solution.
“Therefore, the tenants can now check to make sure the landlord is who they say they are and then they can follow up from there upon renting the apartment,” he said.
