S7HD reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region on August 18.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Johnson County: One male 40s, one male 60s
- Massac County: One male 50s
- Union County: One male 50s, one male 60s, one female 70s, one male 70s
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 651 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Currently, 543 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered.
There have been 22 deaths reported by S7HD in the region.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.