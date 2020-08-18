‘Scarecrow Contest’ to take over Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s time to gather your straw and burlap. A countywide scarecrow contest is taking over Bollinger County, Mo. in autumn 2020.
According to the Bollinger County Chamber and Visitors Bureau, the contest opens October 16 and closes October 31.
Anyone living in Bollinger County can participate by building a scarecrow and sending a picture to the Chamber. Participants can email pictures to visitbocomo@gmail.com or text them to 573-208-5426.
Scarecrows can also be placed in Marble Hill Parks.
A winner will be announced November 1.
For more information, visit www.bocomochamber.com or the contest event page on Facebook.
