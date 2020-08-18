Plumber sees increase in business since COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Plumber Bill Bonney has dealt with a lot of plumbing repairs this summer.
In fact, it’s the busiest he’s been in 10 years of service, and not everyone wants to wait for an expert like him.
“A lot of people want to try and do their own stuff and then call in a plumber,” he said.
Bonney said there are a few jobs you can tackle on your own.
”Bathroom faucets, kitchen faucets is easy stuff for you to do yourself, and you can Google or get on a do-it-yourself network,” he said.
He also recommended looking in your laundry room for the best product for your sink.
“I like to tell people to use bleach down the kitchen sink,” he said. “Bleach is your best friend; it’s good, it scours that drain, it makes it smell better and you want to stay away from the real potent Drano.”
Over at Buchheit in Jackson, store manager Jay Stafford said they’ve had of steady stream of customers taking on their own home projects.
”They have their smart device in their hands, they’re already, like, ‘I’m fixing this, what do I do this,‘” he said.
And Stafford said he doesn’t just help them find what they need but he also offers up advice.
”When you have a plumbing problem, know where your shut off valves to your house, so you can cut the water off because that leak today can cause you more problems down the line,” he said.
They said when doing a DIY project you have to know when it’s out of your league.
“When you start getting into big leaks, you see water outside, water in the basement you’re going to need to call in a plumber,” he said.
