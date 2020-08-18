2 people injured in Marion shooting, police still searching for suspects

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at approximately 5:10 p.m., the Marion Police Department (MPD) responded to the 1200 block of W. Cherry St. in reference to a reported shooting incident.
MPD Officers were informed two black males stopped their vehicle in front of a residence and began shooting.
The suspects then drove westbound, away from the scene, in a dark colored SUV.
Two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The status of the victims is not being released at this time.
The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in this case.
If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, please call the MPD at 618-993-2124.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.