20 new COVID-19 cases in Perry Co., Ill.
By Jessica Ladd | August 18, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 3:26 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. .(KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported 20 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on August 18.

The diagnosed individuals include:

  • One male under the age of 18
  • One female under the age of 18
  • Two females in their 20s
  • Two males in their 20s
  • Three females in their 30s
  • One male in his 30s
  • One female in her 40s
  • Five females in their 50s
  • Two males in their 50s,
  • One female in her 70s
  • One male in his 90s

There have been 239 confirmed cases in the county.

The summary of the 239 confirmed cases are:

 109 active cases

 126 released from isolation

 Four deaths

