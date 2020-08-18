20 new COVID-19 cases in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. .(KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported 20 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on August 18.
The diagnosed individuals include:
- One male under the age of 18
- One female under the age of 18
- Two females in their 20s
- Two males in their 20s
- Three females in their 30s
- One male in his 30s
- One female in her 40s
- Five females in their 50s
- Two males in their 50s,
- One female in her 70s
- One male in his 90s
There have been 239 confirmed cases in the county.
The summary of the 239 confirmed cases are:
109 active cases
126 released from isolation
Four deaths
