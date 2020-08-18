14 new COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported fourteen new cases of COVID-19 on August 18.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – two in their teens, one in her twenties, four in their forties, one in her fifties, and three in their sixties
- Male – one teen, one in his fifties, and one in his sixties.
They are being placed in isolation.
All data is preliminary and subject to change.
To date, there have been 803 confirmed cases in the county, including 20 related deaths.
Eight more individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 675 individuals.
Currently, 108 active cases are being managed.
