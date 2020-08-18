New coffee shop in Jackson thanks teachers with free drink

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A brand new coffee shop in Jackson wanted to give their appreciation for teachers with free drinks on Tuesday.
Scooter’s Coffee just opened their doors for their first day on Monday, August 17 in Jackson. And for their second day, they thanked more than a hundred teachers with a free drink of their choice.
The teacher appreciation day was a national movement by the Scooter’s Coffee franchise, which has nearly 300 locations.
All teachers had to do was to show their valid teacher’s ID for the free drink.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.