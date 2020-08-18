SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,740 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, August 18, including 27 additional deaths.
Some of the newly reported deaths include a Jefferson County woman in her 80s, a Jefferson County resident in their 90s and a Perry County man in his 80s.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 209,594 cases, including 7,782 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,510 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 335 patents were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 3,439,272 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
