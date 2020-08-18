Multi-state investigation leads to arrest of McCracken Co. man

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a local man after receiving information from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio that they had an underage victim that had been exchanging illicit images with a local man.
Detectives obtained a search warrant to seize electronic devices from 21 year old Zachary Roach of McCracken County.
The subsequent investigation into the content of those electronic devices led to detectives identifying two 14-year-old victims.
One victim from the initial information received from Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and another victim located in Mississippi.
The investigation showed Roach was sending and receiving illicit images and videos from both minors.
On August 18, Zachary Roach was arrested without incident and charged with the following:
- Possess/View Matter Portray sexual performance by Minor (Class D Felony) 4 Counts
- Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to procure Minor Reference to sexual offense (Class D Felony) 6 Counts
- Use of a Minor (U/16) in a sexual performance (Class B Felony) 1 Count
- Distribution of obscene matter (Class A Misdemeanor) 4 Counts
- Promoting a Minor (U/16) in a sexual performance (Class B Felonly) 1 Count
Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations assisted McCracken County detectives in identifying, locating and speaking with the victim from Mississippi.
