Much more comfortable air expected for your Wednesday

Dew points will continue to drop overnight, which means drier air is moving into the Heartland. This means it will feel very comfortable, especially for August. Tonight lows will drop into the upper 50s in our northern counties to lower and mid 60s elsewhere. More clouds will hang in our southeastern counties through the day on Wednesday. In parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, there is a very tiny chance of a couple showers under those clouds. Lots of sunshine expected for much of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will slowly start to warm back up and get a little stickier as we head towards the weekend.