More COVID-19 cases reported in Saline, Gallatin and White Counties

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported ten more COVID-19 cases in their region on August 18.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- One male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation
- One female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
Gallatin County
- One male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
White County
- One female, under the age of 5, case status in progress
- One male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
- One female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
- One male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation
- One male, in his 50s, case status in progress
- One female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
- One male, in his 60s, case status in progress
To date, Saline County has had a total of 145 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.
White County has had a total of 98 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 57 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
