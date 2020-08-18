More COVID-19 cases reported in Saline, Gallatin and White Counties

More COVID-19 cases reported in Saline, Gallatin and White Counties
The Egyptian Health Department reported ten more COVID-19 cases in their region on August 18 (Source: Live 5/File)
By Jessica Ladd | August 18, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 4:43 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported ten more COVID-19 cases in their region on August 18.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation

Gallatin County

  • One male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One female, under the age of 5, case status in progress
  • One male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 50s, case status in progress
  • One female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 60s, case status in progress

To date, Saline County has had a total of 145 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 98 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 57 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

