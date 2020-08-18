Man facing murder charge in East Prairie, Mo.

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges in the murder and assault of two other men.
Albert Toombs, Jr. was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to East Prairie police, they were dispatched to Imogene Street around 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18.
They say they found Albert Toombs, Sr., who was physically assaulted. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with trauma to his head. Police say he was in critical, but stable, condition.
According to police, another victim was found inside the home. That man, identified as Stephen Murray, was pronounced dead by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker.
The suspect was identified as Albert Toombs, Jr., who was arrested on scene without incident.
He was taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center on a $2 million cash-only bond.
