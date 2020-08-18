Ky. awarded more than $3M in federal funding for new transit vehicles

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The state of Kentucky was awarded $3,070,671 in federal funding to buy new vehicles for public transit agencies.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Transportation Delivery applied for the funding, which is discretionary and nationally competitive.
Ten Kentucky agencies, together serving 41 counties, will use the money to buy 42 replacement vehicles and 20 other vehicles to expand their fleets.
In western Kentucky, the Murray-Calloway County Transit Authority will receive $228,020 to buy five replacement vehicles. Also, the Pennyrile Allied Community Services will receive $393,401 to buy 10 replacement vehicles.
Other agencies receiving money include:
- Blue Grass Community Action Partnership, Inc. - $668,935 to buy five replacement vehicles
- Central Kentucky Community Action Council - $558,648 to buy 12 expansion vehicles
- City of Maysville/Maysville Transit System - $78,435 to buy one expansion vehicle
- Daniel Boone Community Action Agency, Inc. - $180,000 to buy six replacement vehicles
- Harlan County Community Action Agency, Inc. - $79,176 to buy two replacement vehicles
- Louisville Wheels Transportation - $338,106 to buy six replacement vehicles
- Rural Transit Enterprises Coordinated, Inc. - $129,950 to buy two expansion vehicles
“Reliable transportation is essential to so much we do in our daily lives,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “For many of our fellow Kentuckians, that means public transportation. It’s how they get to work, or school, or health care appointments, or the grocery and a host of other places. This funding is an investment on their behalf.”
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said the funding comes at a critical time because public transit agencies have lost ridership and revenue because of COVID-19.
“These agencies have been struggling financially, and this funding will help them maintain a dependable fleet,” he said.
