Home destroyed in early morning fire

Early morning fire destroys home
By Marsha Heller | August 18, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 6:54 AM

OLIVE BRANCH, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters are trying to pin-point what sparked an early morning house fire in Alexander County, Illinois.

Crews were called just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18 to a house fire along Route 3 in Olive Branch.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting out of the single-story home.

According to the Horseshoe Lake Fire Department, no one was at the house when the fire started.

The home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Firefighters from Tamms and McClure also responed to the blaze.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.