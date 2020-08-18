Home destroyed in early morning fire

OLIVE BRANCH, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters are trying to pin-point what sparked an early morning house fire in Alexander County, Illinois.
Crews were called just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18 to a house fire along Route 3 in Olive Branch.
When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting out of the single-story home.
According to the Horseshoe Lake Fire Department, no one was at the house when the fire started.
The home is considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Firefighters from Tamms and McClure also responed to the blaze.
