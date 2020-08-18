Heartland bowling alley uses safety precautions due to COIVD-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - COVID-19 hasn’t put one Heartland bowling alley in the gutter. West Park Lanes employees are working to keep bowlers safe during the pandemic.
Bowling alley Assistant Manager Cory Robinson said they are doing what they can to make your bowling experience safe.
“We sanitize all the doors, bathroom doors, all the knobs handle every little thing you can think of. We sanitize every hour on the hour,” he said.
And Robinson said it doesn’t stop there.
“When you get down bowling, we ask that you leave the balls on the ball return and then we sanitize them and then we put them away,” he said.
But what about the rental shoes everybody wears?
“We’ve always sanitized after every use. So, you rent the shoes, if you want to, we will sanitize them again right in front of you. So, we will sanitize the shoes you guys go out and just bring them back up when you are done, and we will sanitize them and put them away,” he said.
Robinson said while they have more sanitizer than ever, if you don’t feel safe they will fix that.
“We have sanitizers at all departments. We have a ball and sanitizing station available and you know if you aren’t comfortable, we do the best we can to accommodate,” he said.
He said don’t be afraid to come out and bowl.
“Of course, it’s a risk everywhere you go and eventually you just got to start living life a little bit normal. Just take extra precautions, carry a little hand sanitizer with you and just be cautious,” he said.
Robinson said they do require mask when you enter, at the counter and snack bar.
He said once you are bowling with your group you can take the mask off.
