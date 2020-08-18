Health officials highly encourage flu vaccinations due to COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials say they always encourage getting a flu shot every year; however, this year they say it’s even more important due to COVID-19.
Immunization Coordinator Sandy Gibbons said you need to prepare to get the flu shot as soon as you can this year instead of waiting, so that immunity is built up in your body.
Gibbons said if your body has to fight a disease or virus, then it becomes more susceptible to another one.
“A lot of people who have died have had existing problems before,” Gibbons said. “So if you get the flu, then you get pneumonia from the flu; not only might that be alright but then you pour the COVID on there, then your body says I can’t handle it. Then it starts shutting down different places.”
She said getting a flu shot is especially important for older people, women that are pregnant and people with chronic health problems as well.
She also encouraged you to make sure you take care of your body with plenty of rest, nutrition and just keeping it, overall, in the best shape possible.
For more information about flu vaccinations or COVID-19, call your local health department.
