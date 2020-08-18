LIVE: Gov. Parson holds briefing with Dr. Birx on Mo. COVID-19 response

By Amber Ruch | August 18, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 11:03 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a Missouri update briefing at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, joined the governor.

Gov. Parson met with Birx earlier on Tuesday morning to discuss Missouri’s COVID-19 response and recovery.

Missouri cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,148 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 17.

DHSS reported a total of 68,623 cases, including 1,393 deaths.

As of Monday, 858,617 Missourians have been tested for the virus and 64,968 were tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

