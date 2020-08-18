Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

By Marsha Heller | August 18, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 10:52 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

On Monday, the Kentucky Department of Public Health announced 376 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in the state.

Currently, 39,691 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky.

KDPH reports there have been 818 virus related deaths and 9,158 recoveries.

Approximately 760,022 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.

