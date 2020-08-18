Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
On Monday, the Kentucky Department of Public Health announced 376 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in the state.
Currently, 39,691 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky.
KDPH reports there have been 818 virus related deaths and 9,158 recoveries.
Approximately 760,022 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
