First Alert: Pleasant afternoon with a slight chance for showers

(KFVS) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will start off the day.
Highs will be in the low 80s.
Clouds will start to build during the afternoon.
Showers and storms are possible east of the Mississippi River in southern Illinois, western Kentucky and Tennessee. Severe weather is not expected.
Some showers could linger into Wednesday morning.
Most of the Heartland will be sunny and dry on Wednesday. Southeastern counties could have an isolated shower.
The rest of the week will be dry, except for portions of western Kentucky and Tennessee, which could see and isolated shower by the end of the week.
