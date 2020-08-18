A few showers and storms possible this afternoon. Drier and cooler tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are monitoring a cold front moving into the area. Ahead of this front we are seeing scattered clouds develop. As we head further into the afternoon we expect scattered showers and storms to develop, especially across our eastern counties. We are not expecting severe weather at this time with any of the storms that develop. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 70s in our far northern counties to the middle 80s south.
Drier air will move into the area during evening hours. We will see a few clouds across the southern half of the Heartland tomorrow with a few isolated sprinkles possible but most areas will be dry. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s far north to the middle 60s far south. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 80s.
Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s by the weekend. We will also see a chance of scattered storms across our eastern counties Friday and Saturday.
