Crash involving dump truck blocking I-24 westbound at Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a dump truck is blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 around the 5 or 6.4 mile markers on Tuesday afternoon, August 18.
Paducah police say the dump truck was loaded with rock, which spilled in the westbound lanes. It’s unknown how long the interstate will be closed.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, eastbound traffic is also down to one lane due to a fire truck in the eastbound median that is part of the response effort.
Drivers may self-detour at Exit 11 or Exit 7.
KYTC also said drivers on I-24 may self-detour via the U.S. 68 Paducah-Reidland Exit 16 Interchange or the Paducah Exit 11 Interchange to follow the I-24 Downtown Business Loop through Paducah to U.S. 60 Exit 4 to avoid the crash site.
