Cool and Dry Tuesday Morning!

A cooler morning with the 60s across the Heartland. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will start off the day. However, additional clouds will build during the afternoon. East of the Mississippi River, southern Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee, will have slight chances of showers/storms by the afternoon. No severe weather is expected. This will push out by the evening hours with lingering clouds for some by Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.
A small chance of an isolated shower will be possible across our southeastern counties tomorrow. Most of the Heartland will be sunny and dry. This dry trend will hold for the rest of the week with a few exceptions in Kentucky and Tennessee which could see an isolated shower near the end of the week.
Below average temps and low dew points will make it pleasant during the afternoon hours!
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.