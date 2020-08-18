Cape Girardeau movie theatre to reopen Aug. 21

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape West Cinema will reopen on Friday, August 21.
Marcus Theatres announced on Tuesday, August 17 that the Cape Girardeau location was one of 73 out of its 91 cinemas to open. The remaining theatres will open at a later date.
As they reopen, there will be a mix of classic content and new movie releases, including: “Unhinged” and “Words on the Bathroom Walls” on August 21; “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield” on August 28; and “Tenet” for Labor Day weekend.
Other films scheduled for release during the last four months of 2020 include:
- September - “The King’s Man” and “Greenland”
- October - “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Death on the Nile,” “Candyman” and “Fatale”
- November - “Black Widow,” “Soul,” “No Time to Die,” “Deep Water,” “Happiest Season” and “Voyagers”
- December - “Free Guy,” “West Side Story,” “Coming 2 America,” “Dune,” “The Croods: A New Age” and “The Empty Man”
They ask that patrons buy tickets in advance on the Marcus Theatres app or website. Also, that you order your concessions/food before arriving at the theatre using the app or website.
Several protocols will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including masks will be required; table service at the bar or lounge will be temporarily unavailable and the restaurants, bars and lounges will have limited hours.
Seating in the auditoriums will also be limited. There will be two empty seats between groups for proper social distancing.
You can click here to read the full list of protocols.
According to the company, employees will undergo a wellness check before their shift, they will wear masks and gloves when appropriate.
Also, plexiglass will be located at transactional areas and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility.
