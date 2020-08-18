Camper trailer theft investigation

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a white, 19 foot, 2009 Cruise “Funfinder” bumper hitch camper trailer.
The theft occurred in the early morning of Tuesday August 18, 2020.
A suspect vehicle, that appeared to be a red late 90s model Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck, was seen leaving the area with the camper.
If anyone has any information on this theft, contact the Dexter Police Department at (573) 624-5512
