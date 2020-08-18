Bi-County Health reports 43 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region on August 18.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin
- Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, and one in their 70s
- Males: One tween, one in their 20s, and one in their 70s
Williamson
- Females: Two in their 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s, five in their 70s, five in their 80s, and two in their 90s
- Males: One teenager, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 80s
Bi-County is also investigating an outbreak at two more long term care facilities.
Contact tracing for all individuals associated with the outbreak will be followed up with.
Public health officials will not be releasing more specific details about these individuals due to privacy issues.
To date, there have been a total of 618 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 260 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including eight deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 330 have recovered in Williamson County and 134 have recovered in Franklin County.
