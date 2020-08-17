What you need to know Aug. 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Aug. 17.
Light to patchy fog is possible across the Heartland this morning.
Wake-up temps will be in the 60s.
Today will likely be the warmest day of the week with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
The rest of the week will be more comfortable with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.
An isolated shower is possible tonight and into Tuesday morning.
The rest of the week rain and storm chances will be low. Slight chances may move back in by the weekend.
- A homicide investigation is underway in Caruthersville, Mo. after a man was found lying dead on a living room floor Sunday night.
- Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly high-speed chase, which ended when a car hit a house in Mounds, Ill.
- Three police officers were shot and a man remained barricaded inside a home with three of his family members in a suburb of Austin, Texas, authorities said.
- State officials are again imposing restrictions in southwestern Illinois following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is calling the House back into session this week to vote on a bill prohibiting the U.S. Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service.
- As states around the country require visitors from areas with high rates of coronavirus infections to quarantine upon arrival, children taking end-of-summer vacations to hot spots are facing the possibility of being forced to skip the start of in-person learning at their schools.
- A rare summer thunderstorm brought lightning that sparked several small blazes in Northern California on Sunday and stoked a huge forest fire that has forced hundreds of people from their homes north of Los Angeles.
- A Piggott High School junior who suffered extreme heat stroke during football practice earlier this week has died.
- New York’s annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday.
- A family is grieving for a 5-year-old boy who was shot to death in North Carolina. Police say a neighbor walked up to the child while he was playing outside with his siblings and shot him in the head.
