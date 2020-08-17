What you need to know Aug. 17

August 17, 2020

First Alert Weather

Light to patchy fog is possible across the Heartland this morning.

Wake-up temps will be in the 60s.

Today will likely be the warmest day of the week with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The rest of the week will be more comfortable with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

An isolated shower is possible tonight and into Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week rain and storm chances will be low. Slight chances may move back in by the weekend.

  • A Piggott High School junior who suffered extreme heat stroke during football practice earlier this week has died.
  • New York’s annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday.
  • A family is grieving for a 5-year-old boy who was shot to death in North Carolina. Police say a neighbor walked up to the child while he was playing outside with his siblings and shot him in the head.

