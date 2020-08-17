23 western Ky. governments to receive more than $14M in CARES Act reimbursements

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Twenty-three western Kentucky governments were approved for $14,445,419 in reimbursements from the CARES Act.
Two towns in the Heartland are on the list. They include:
- Arlington, Ky. - $529 for PPE
- Benton, Ky. - $226,890 for public radio announcements, sneeze guards, telework supplies, emergency sick leave for employees and police payroll
- Murray, Ky. - $1,391,245 for payroll expenses
Department for Local Government Commissioner Dennis Keene said the reimbursements are essential for local governments.
“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this virus,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”
Other local governments receiving money include:
- Barren County - $512,399 for PPE, telework supplies, cleaning materials and payroll expenses.
- Christian County - $850,598 to cover payroll for first responders
- Logan County - $368,518 for payroll expenses
- Meade County - $701,414 for PPE and payroll for police officers and EMS workers
- Metcalfe County - $175,332 for PPE, food delivery and payroll expenses
- Ohio County will use $245,242 for telework supplies, PPE, sanitation materials and payroll expenses for first responders
- Simpson County will use $317,392 for payroll expenses and PPE
- Webster County will use $249,139 for senior services, payroll for the sheriff’s department and public health officials
- Bowling Green will use $4,918,471 for payroll expenses for police officers and firefighters
- Brownsville will use $20,737 for sanitizing supplies and payroll expenses
- Clarkson - $52,671 for PPE and payroll expenses
- Clay - $19,857 for PPE, the installation of glass protective shields in offices and payroll for polices officers and firefighters
- Elizabethtown - $2,168,482 for payroll expenses for police officers and firefighters
- Franklin - $533,490 for first responder payroll
- Hodgenville - $232,833 for first responder payroll
- Horse Cave - $97,051 for PPE, telework supplies and payroll for police officers
- Glasgow - $1,037,178 for equipment to enable virtual meetings, payroll for police officers and firefighters, PPE and sanitizing supplies
- Morganfield - $132,223 for payroll expenses
- Tompkinsville - $158,373 for police payroll, laptops and sanitizing supplies
- Uniontown - $35,355 for payroll expenses for police officers
Since the application was released in May, DLG has received more than 200 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments across the commonwealth that are pending approval until all documentation is submitted. In addition, 134 applications have already been approved totaling $66,601,727.
