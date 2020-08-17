West Frankfort Fire Department facing firefighter shortage due to coronavirus

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Several West Frankfort firefighters have been placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
This has lead to a firefighter shortage.
Currently, all the firefighters are only experiencing mild symptoms.
The remaining firefighters, both full time and paid-on-call, are working diligently to ensure that services are provided as expected.
To do this, firefighters from area departments are being utilized to ensure that the West Frankfort Fire Department will always have enough firefighters available to safely and efficiently respond to fire and rescue emergencies.
In addition, they are working with local ambulance services to ensure that medical calls are covered without delay or lapse in the level of care provided.
Employees will return to work as they complete their required isolation periods.
