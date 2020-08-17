Warmer this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Cooler tomorrow.

Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a few clouds across the area early this afternoon but we will see enough sunshine to warm us up well into the 80s later today with a few 90s across our western counties. We are not expecting any rain with the clouds moving across the area this afternoon.
A cold front moves into the Heartland early tomorrow. As this front moves in we will see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially across our eastern counties. Drier air will move into the area late tomorrow behind the cold front. This will allow for cooler temperatures as we head into the middle of the week, especially during the morning hours.
Lows tonight will be in the middle 60s in our northwestern counties, in the upper 60s around Cape and Bluff to close to 70s in our far southern counties in northwestern Tennessee. Highs tomorrow will be around 80 in the Mt. Vernon area to the lower and middle 80s from Cape Girardeau south.
We will see comfortable temperatures for much of the work week. We will likely see lows in the middle to upper 50s Thursday morning across much of the Heartland. As we head into the weekend we will see temperatures warm slightly. For most of the area we look to remain dry after tomorrow. There will be a chance for a few showers as we head towards the weekend but these showers will likely be few and far between.
