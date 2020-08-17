Tennessee’s coronavirus death toll increases by 21, daily positivity rate stays below 10%

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health 21 more coronavirus-related deaths Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,387 since the start of the pandemic.
The state’s reported 134,744 COVID-19 cases, up a little more than 1,000 since Sunday. TDH data shows the average age of cases in Tennessee is 39.
According to the state, Monday’s positivity rate is 9.31 percent, an improvement from recent weeks.
Last week, Tennessee health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the state was seeing a stabilization in cases in some areas and trends including positivity rates below 10 percent were promising.
Nearly 95,000 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department confirmed 229 new cases and an additional four deaths Monday.
The county’s virus-related death toll is now at 328 with 25,275 cases reported since the first case was identified in Shelby County.
More than 20,900 residents have recovered from the virus. But as cases continue to increase by the day, Mid-South hospital capacity is skyrocketing.
Some hospitals are under critical advisory, redirecting patients to other facilities.
Health officials are also expecting to see a surge in cases across the county and region as schools reopen and children head back to in-person instruction.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.