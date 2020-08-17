Street Machine Nationals in Du Quoin, Ill. postponed to 2021

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals has been postponed to 2021 due to concerns over COVID-19 and the restrictions in place in the state of Illinois.
The event was scheduled for October 9-11 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
Bonnier Events said they are looking into finding a viable location for an alternate event later in 2020.
Registered participants will be receiving an email from the box office with the option to transfer their registration to a 2021 Street Machine Nationals Event or opt for a refund. Participants can also find additional details and information in that email, and have until Sunday, August 30 to make a decision.
Individual spectator tickets to the Street Machine Nationals that were bought online will be refunded automatically within 30 days.
