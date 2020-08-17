Sikeston, Mo. police warn of rental scams

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are giving residents some tips to avoid a rental scam.
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they have been told some residents have lost money due to rental scams in the area.
They officer the following tips to avoid a rental scam:
- Scheduling a viewing and confirm that the property exists
- Be suspicious if asked to transfer money electronically, wire money or in some cases in cash cards
- Know what reasonable rental rates are
- Review your contract thoroughly, and have a friend or family member view it as well
- Be suspicious if there appears to be urgency or pressure to get the deal done quickly
- Be suspicious if they are avoiding your questions
- If the deal appears too good to be true, it likely is
