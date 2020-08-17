S7HD reports 1 more death, 31 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more recovered

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported the region’s 22nd COVID-19 related death on August 17.
The individual was a male in his 60s from Union County.
Thirty-one new cases of COVID-19 were also reported.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One female 10s, one female 30s
- Johnson County: One female 20s, one female 30s, one male 60s, one female 70s, one male 70s
- Massac County: One female 30s, one male 50s
- Union County: One female 10s, four female 20s, one male 30s, four females 40s, eight males 40s, one female 50s, on male 50s, one female 60s, one male 70s
The health department also reported 32 new recovered cases of COVID-19.
Currently, there are 542 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 644 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
