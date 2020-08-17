Saxony Lutheran High School implements new technology to stop spread of COVID-19

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - School administrators spent the summer preparing to keep their students safe this school year.
Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson has high-tech thermometers installed to not only check staff and students temperatures, but also to help keep track of student attendance.
The thermometers have facial recognition and can tell who you are even with your mask on.
“It will recognize their face, we have their picture put in it and then it will either tell them if their temperatures normal or it’s not,” Mark Ruark said.
Principal Mark Ruark said if a student has a temperature above 100.4 degrees, the machine will send an alert to administration.
“That really gives us a leg up in at least one of the warning signs for COVID or even other illnesses as well,” Ruark said.
The thermometers also keep a permanent record of each person's attendance which helps with contact tracing.
“We’ll be able to know who all they had contact with during that frame period of time,” Ruark said.
“I feel like this is a way for kids to feel more comfortable with the people they’re around,” Paul Adams said.
High school senior Paul Adams said he’s glad to have these thermometers because he feels safer knowing nobody around him has a fever.
“We want to do everything we can to make sure we stay in school and have face-to-face learning and this is just another weapon in that battle,” Ruark said.
Principal Mark Ruark said he plans to keep the thermometers until the county loosens its COVID-19 guidelines.
