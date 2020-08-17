Police: 2 women shot while driving on N. Springer in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two women were shot while driving in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 15.
According to Carbondale police, they responded to a report of two women shot in the 400 block of North Springer around 2:59 a.m.
The victims reported they were driving on North Springer when their vehicle was blocked by at least one other vehicle. Multiple shots were fired in the direction of the victims, and both received “non-life-threatening” gunshot wounds.
Police said the victims were able to leave the area in the vehicle and were later taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.
There is no suspect information at this time, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
They ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.
